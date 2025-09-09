UK study visas: India remains top source India Sep 09, 2025

India has retained its position as the biggest source of international students in the UK.

In April-June 2025, over 15,000 Indian students got UK study visas—a jump of 44% from last year—even though getting approved has gotten tougher for overall applicants.

Overall, student visa applications to the UK hit nearly 63,000 this quarter, with approvals up by 24%, but refusal rates have also tripled to 9%.