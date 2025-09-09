UK study visas: India remains top source
India has retained its position as the biggest source of international students in the UK.
In April-June 2025, over 15,000 Indian students got UK study visas—a jump of 44% from last year—even though getting approved has gotten tougher for overall applicants.
Overall, student visa applications to the UK hit nearly 63,000 this quarter, with approvals up by 24%, but refusal rates have also tripled to 9%.
What's next? The UK is tightening its immigration rules
It's not just India—students from all over South Asia are eyeing the UK.
Nepal saw its study visas nearly quadruple compared to last year.
The buzz? For Indian students, career-focused courses and post-study work options make British universities extra appealing right now.
Heads up: The UK government is planning stricter immigration rules soon under its new White Paper.