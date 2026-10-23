Amritsar Bathinda and Faridkot among India's 5 most polluted cities
India
Amritsar, Bathinda, and Faridkot were among the five most polluted cities in India, with AQI scores of 392, 368, and 360, levels that are considered "very poor" and risky for health.
It's a wake-up call for urgent action on air quality.
Meerut Fatehpur and Delhi face pollution
The pollution problem isn't just in Punjab: Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Fatehpur also saw dangerously high AQI numbers this week.
Meanwhile, Delhi continues to struggle with poor air quality (AQI at 230), with areas like Pusa hitting "very poor" levels too.
Unfavorable weather and things like stubble burning are making it harder for the air to clear up.