Amritsar court extends Laljit Singh Bhullar police custody 3 days

Police seek more time collecting evidence

Police say they need extra time to collect key evidence from Bhullar, such as his phone and a network video recorder.

After Randhawa's death on March 21, Bhullar resigned from his minister post and now faces charges, along with his father and assistant, for alleged abetment of suicide and intimidation.

While Bhullar is in custody, the others have not been arrested yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.