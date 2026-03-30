Amritsar court extends Laljit Singh Bhullar police custody 3 days
Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar will stay in police custody for three more days, as ordered by an Amritsar court.
He is being investigated after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a state warehousing manager, died by suicide and reportedly recorded a 12-second video saying he had taken poison due to fear of minister Laljit Bhullar.
The court's decision came right after Bhullar's initial five-day remand ended.
Police seek more time collecting evidence
Police say they need extra time to collect key evidence from Bhullar, such as his phone and a network video recorder.
After Randhawa's death on March 21, Bhullar resigned from his minister post and now faces charges, along with his father and assistant, for alleged abetment of suicide and intimidation.
While Bhullar is in custody, the others have not been arrested yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.