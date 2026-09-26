Amritsar: Karanbir Singh killed in police encounter after escaping custody

Police caught up with Singh near Kandhowalia village, but he refused to surrender and fired at them.

In the exchange, one officer was injured and another officer's bulletproof jacket took a hit.

Police responded by shooting Singh, from whose encounter site a 9mm Glock pistol, a.30-bore pistol, and the motorcycle were recovered. He died later at the hospital.

The incident has put a spotlight on law enforcement challenges in the region, especially after Singh's earlier escape led to the suspension of the Rajasansi station house officer (SHO) for negligence and a fresh case at Majitha police station.