Amritsar: Karanbir Singh killed in police encounter after escaping custody
A tense chase in Amritsar ended on Saturday when 19-year-old Karanbir Singh, who had recently shot a police officer and escaped custody, was killed during a police operation.
Officers tracked him down using intelligence inputs after his dramatic escape just days earlier.
Officer injured, weapons recovered at Kandhowalia
Police caught up with Singh near Kandhowalia village, but he refused to surrender and fired at them.
In the exchange, one officer was injured and another officer's bulletproof jacket took a hit.
Police responded by shooting Singh, from whose encounter site a 9mm Glock pistol, a.30-bore pistol, and the motorcycle were recovered. He died later at the hospital.
The incident has put a spotlight on law enforcement challenges in the region, especially after Singh's earlier escape led to the suspension of the Rajasansi station house officer (SHO) for negligence and a fresh case at Majitha police station.