Amritsar parking dispute injures 2 including AAP's Jaipal Singh Bau

Parties claim self-defense as police probe

The fight started between Karan and Tajinder Singh, but quickly escalated into shooting that left locals shaken.

Police are talking to both sides; one group says they fired in self-defense.

AAP MLA Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited Bau in the hospital and said there's no sign of political rivalry yet.

Still, Councilor Varpal Singh Babbar said the dispute reportedly started over parking and later escalated into a violent clash.

Police are recording statements from both parties and will take further legal action based on the investigation.