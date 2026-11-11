Amritsar police and central agency seize RPG, arrest 7 suspects
Big news out of Amritsar: police and a central agency just arrested seven people (three of them minors) for running an illegal arms and drug ring.
The haul? An actual RPG launcher, two pistols, more than 15kg of drugs, 106 live cartridges, a drone, and phones.
Authorities say these suspects might have been working with contacts from outside India.
Police raids seize weapons and drugs
The crackdown involved multiple operations. First, officers recovered an RPG-22 Netto rocket launcher from Gurkirpal Singh and a minor.
Next up, Lovepreet Singh was caught near the border with Glock pistols and ammunition.
Another raid in Bhindi Saida ended with Balkar Singh, Sukhjit Singh, and two juveniles arrested and 2.3kg of ICE drug seized.
Police file 5 cases with BSF
Police have filed five cases under strict arms and narcotics laws with help from the Border Security Force.
The investigation is still ongoing as they dig deeper into this trafficking network.