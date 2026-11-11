Amritsar Rural Police seize 7.904kg heroin from alleged cross-border drones
Punjab's Amritsar Rural Police, along with central agencies and the BSF, just uncovered an alleged cross-border smuggling network allegedly using drones and GPS tracking devices.
They seized 7.904kg of heroin that was being dropped with pinpoint accuracy thanks to this tech.
The operation revealed a web of local operatives working under foreign handlers, showing how smuggling is getting more high-tech and tricky for police.
Police arrest 7, including 3 minors
Seven people, including three minors, were arrested, highlighting just how far this network reached.
Police also found a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, two Glock pistols, and a stash of heroin, opium, and meth.
One key suspect reportedly brought in local youth to help out.
Now, investigators are digging deeper to trace where the drugs and weapons came from and how these tech-driven networks operate behind the scenes.