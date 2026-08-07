Amritsar top cop transferred after Jantar Mantar remarks 

The transfer order came after the Amritsar Commissionerate announced it had busted two cross-border terror modules backed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan and arrested nine suspects, including four juveniles.

In an August 4 briefing, Bhullar had said some arrested individuals visited Jantar Mantar for reconnaissance and planned to target protesters.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said they recovered three illegal pistols, four petrol bombs and nine live cartridges from the suspects.