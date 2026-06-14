Amroha Ganga Expressway crash kills Mohali father Laxman Singh, Ashu
A heartbreaking accident on the Ganga Expressway in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of Laxman Singh, 65, and his 22-year-old daughter, Ashu, both from Mohali.
They were heading home to Chandigarh after Ashu's medical treatment when their Magic vehicle overturned near Saidangali Police Station.
Driver swerved for dog, many injured
Singh's son, Deepak, 38, was driving and tried to avoid hitting a stray dog, which caused their vehicle to flip.
A speeding Tempo Traveller then rammed into people near the overturned Magic vehicle, sparking a pile-up with three other vehicles.
More than a dozen people were injured, including Sarita, 45, Deepika, 30, Rahul, 30, and three kids aged three to five.
Residents rescued injured, police await complaint
Local residents quickly broke windows to rescue those trapped inside.
The injured were taken for treatment, with Sarita referred for advanced care.
Police will take legal action after receiving the family's formal complaint.