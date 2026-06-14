Amroha Ganga Expressway crash kills Mohali father Laxman Singh, Ashu

Driver swerved for dog, many injured

Singh's son, Deepak, 38, was driving and tried to avoid hitting a stray dog, which caused their vehicle to flip.

A speeding Tempo Traveller then rammed into people near the overturned Magic vehicle, sparking a pile-up with three other vehicles.

More than a dozen people were injured, including Sarita, 45, Deepika, 30, Rahul, 30, and three kids aged three to five.