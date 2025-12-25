Next Article
AMU teacher shot dead on campus; probe underway
India
A computer science teacher at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Rao Danish Ali, was tragically shot and killed on campus Wednesday night.
The attack happened near the Maulana Azad Library canteen around 8:50pm when two unidentified people on a scooter threatened Ali and his colleagues with pistols before shooting him multiple times.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
What's happening now?
AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali confirmed the incident, stating that a man had been shot near the library and taken to the medical college.
Senior police officials said two attackers are being sought, and six police teams are reviewing CCTV footage to track them down.
The motive behind the murder is still unclear as investigations continue.