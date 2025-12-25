Navi Mumbai airport opens: Here's what you need to know
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is finally open for business. After its December inauguration by PM Modi, the airport kicked off operations today with about 30 total flights (arrivals and departures combined)—expect IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air on the schedule.
The first flight from Bengaluru landed at 8am connecting nine cities right from day one.
What's cool (and what's still a work in progress)?
For now, NMIA runs from 8am to 8pm but aims to go 24/7 by September 2026.
It can handle up to 20 million passengers and loads of cargo each year.
Getting there isn't perfect yet—the main coastal road isn't finished and the closest train station is a bit far—but shuttle busses help bridge the gap.
Even with these growing pains, NMIA should make flying in and out of Mumbai way smoother as demand keeps rising.