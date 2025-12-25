Karnataka bus-truck crash: 9 dead, 20+ injured in highway fire
In the early hours of Thursday, a sleeper bus with 32 people and a truck collided on NH-48 near Chitradurga, Karnataka.
The truck reportedly jumped the divider, hit the bus, and the bus caught fire.
Sadly, nine people—including the truck driver—lost their lives and over 20 were injured.
Quick rescue response and ongoing investigation
Rescue teams acted fast, pulling victims from the wreckage and taking the injured to nearby hospitals.
Police are investigating possible causes, including driver fatigue.
Witnesses described how quickly flames trapped passengers inside.
PM Modi steps in with support for families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for families of those who died, plus ₹50,000 for each injured person.
The accident is another reminder of safety issues on India's busy highways.