Karnataka bus-truck crash: 9 dead, 20+ injured in highway fire India Dec 25, 2025

In the early hours of Thursday, a sleeper bus with 32 people and a truck collided on NH-48 near Chitradurga, Karnataka.

The truck reportedly jumped the divider, hit the bus, and the bus caught fire.

Sadly, nine people—including the truck driver—lost their lives and over 20 were injured.