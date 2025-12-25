Karnataka: 10 dead, 21 injured in bus-truck collision

At least 10 people were charred to death and 21 others were injured in Karnataka 's Chitradurga district on Thursday as their bus caught fire after colliding with a truck. Reportedly, the private sleeper bus traveling from Bengaluru to Gokarna was hit by a container truck on National Highway-48. The accident took place at around 2:30am in Chitradurga's Hiriyur taluk. The impact of the collision caused the bus to catch fire, engulfing it in flames, said the police.

Details Truck driver may have fallen asleep, say police The Chitradurga Police suspect the truck's driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing it to veer over the divider and collide with the Seabird Coach-operated bus. The truck driver is also among the dead. An eyewitness said the bus overtook them and was struck by the truck from the opposite direction within moments. Karnataka Eastern Range Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said preliminary investigations suggest the truck may have hit the bus's fuel tank, causing diesel to spill out.

Survivor's story Survivor recounts escape from burning bus Thirty-two people were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Aditya, a passenger who survived the tragedy, narrated his harrowing experience of escaping the fire. He added that he had to break the glass to get out of the bus as the door couldn't be opened. "Many people were screaming, but by then the fire had engulfed the bus," Aditya said. Some passengers tried to rescue others, but the fire spread too quickly, making it impossible.

Financial aid PM Modi announces financial assistance for victims' families Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the bus accident victims and offered them financial assistance. He said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest." He announced a ₹2 lakh ex gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for each of the deceased's families and ₹50,000 for those injured.