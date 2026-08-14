'Amy on the move' says man stalked her in Bhadrak

"Amy On The Move," a British content creator, says she was stalked by a man on a bicycle while jogging solo in Bhadrak, Odisha.

She shared a video capturing a man following her in Bhadrak, showing the man following her until she made it obvious she was on a video call to a friend, and he finally left.

The experience happened during her two-week trip in India and led her to cancel plans for cycling across the country.