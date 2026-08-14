'Amy on the move' says man stalked her in Bhadrak
"Amy On The Move," a British content creator, says she was stalked by a man on a bicycle while jogging solo in Bhadrak, Odisha.
She shared a video capturing a man following her in Bhadrak, showing the man following her until she made it obvious she was on a video call to a friend, and he finally left.
The experience happened during her two-week trip in India and led her to cancel plans for cycling across the country.
Creator defends outfit and praises Bengaluru
Amy's post sparked mixed reactions online; some questioned her choice of outfit, but she explained it was practical for the humid weather.
She expressed disappointment over public behavior and lack of law enforcement in northern India but praised Bengaluru for feeling safer and more welcoming.
Many south Indian locals reached out with supportive messages, inviting her to visit their region for a better travel experience.