AN-32 crash in Assam kills 5 Indian Air Force personnel
India
An Indian Air Force AN-32 plane crashed during a routine training flight at Roureah Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, on Saturday, leading to the loss of five IAF personnel.
Those who lost their lives include Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, and Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Danish Alam.
Co-pilot survives, court inquiry underway
The co-pilot made it out alive and is getting medical care.
The IAF shared its condolences, saying IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief.
A Court of Inquiry is now looking into what caused the crash.
The AN-32 remains a key aircraft for military logistics and operational missions across the country despite past incidents.