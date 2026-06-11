Anand Kumar launches Super Infinity free online math platform
India
Anand Kumar, the educator behind Super 30, is launching Super Infinity, a free online platform to make math learning accessible everywhere.
Starting June 12, 2026, students can find lessons ranging from basic school math to tough exam prep, all at no cost.
Super Infinity offers multimedia classes online
Super Infinity will offer classes on YouTube and its website using animation, storytelling, and music to keep things interesting.
Motivational films will also help students tackle academic and personal challenges.
Kumar says this project is a movement to change lives through math, aiming to reach millions, way beyond the small group his original Super 30 could help each year.