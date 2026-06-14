Anand Mahindra praises Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving elected PM

Mahindra praises unity, Modi pledges development

Mahindra highlighted how Modi has brought people together around shared goals like improving daily life and raising India's global profile.

He wrote, "This aspiration itself is one that I suspect most Indians, irrespective of political views, can subscribe to."

Modi responded by thanking chief ministers and NDA leaders for their support, reaffirming his commitment to national progress and promising to keep working toward a developed India with renewed energy.