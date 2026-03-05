Anand Patwardhan barred from entering Mumbai University
Documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan wasn't allowed into Mumbai University's Kalina campus on Saturday, when he tried to join scholar Bhadant Vimamsa's ongoing protest.
The university later said they simply hadn't been told about his visit, and would have let him in if they'd known.
Officials explain the situation
Officials said Patwardhan was stopped due to "law-and-order" worries linked to an "illegally staging a sit-in protest" on campus.
Since staff and professors live there, the university explained that extra checks are needed—but stressed that advance notice could have changed things.
Patwardhan's work
Patwardhan is known for powerful documentaries on human rights and social issues in India—like his documentaries on activism.
When stopped at the gate, he met Vimamsa and offered a rose as a sign of support.
His previous protest
Previously, over 300 Indian documentary filmmakers protested government plans to censor festival films.
Their pushback worked: the rules were dropped, leading to Vikalp—an indie festival for uncensored movies.