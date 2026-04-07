Anant Ambani pledges 18cr for Kerala temples and elephants India Apr 07, 2026

Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries, has pledged ₹18 crore to help renovate temples and improve elephant welfare in Kerala.

Announced during his visit to Rajrajeshwaram Temple on Thursday, the donation includes ₹3 crore each for Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur Temples, plus ₹12 crore for restoring Rajrajeshwaram's historic East Gopuram and better facilities for visitors.