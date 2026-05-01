J&K: Police arrest 147 drug traffickers in 4 months

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a major crackdown on drug trafficking in Anantnag district, South Kashmir. In the first four months of 2026, they registered 153 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 147 people. The operation was part of a larger effort to dismantle drug networks and curb substance abuse across the district.

Drug seizure Over 372kg of contraband items recovered During this major offensive, police recovered over 372kg of contraband items. These included cannabis powder, ganja, charas, poppy straw and smaller amounts of brown sugar and heroin. Hundreds of intoxicant tablets were also seized during the operation. The total market value of these drugs is estimated to be over ₹48 lakh.

Cultivation destruction Police also destroyed illegal narcotic cultivation In addition to seizing drugs, the police also destroyed illegal narcotic cultivation spread over nearly 190 marlas of land. An official statement noted, "This is a significant step toward preventing the production and distribution of drugs at the source." The enforcement drive also saw authorities confiscate 21 vehicles linked to drug trafficking activities.

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Property attachment Properties worth ₹3.70cr attached As part of their crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities attached properties worth around ₹3.70 crore. These included five residential houses and three vehicles suspected to have been purchased with drug money. In a further show of action, three illegally constructed roadside restaurants along NHW-44 were demolished as they were reportedly owned by drug peddlers.

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