Ananya Negi speaks at New Delhi Parliament on Ambedkar's vision
India
Ananya Negi, a student from Himachal Pradesh, recently took the stage at Parliament in New Delhi to speak about B.R. Ambedkar's vision for equality and justice.
Representing the Ministry of Youth Affairs, she highlighted the importance of "We the people of India," urging everyone to look beyond religious and regional divides.
Ananya Negi Jaypee University student lauded
Negi, who studies at Jaypee University of Information Technology, wrapped up her speech with lines from former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Her confident delivery and focus on constitutional values quickly caught attention online, with many praising how young people like her are keeping Ambedkar's inclusive ideals alive today.