Ananya Negi speaks at New Delhi Parliament on Ambedkar's vision India Apr 22, 2026

Ananya Negi, a student from Himachal Pradesh, recently took the stage at Parliament in New Delhi to speak about B.R. Ambedkar's vision for equality and justice.

Representing the Ministry of Youth Affairs, she highlighted the importance of "We the people of India," urging everyone to look beyond religious and regional divides.