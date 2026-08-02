Anchuthengu fisherman Freemon found dead after Muthalapozhi estuary boat capsizing
India
After days of searching, the body of Freemon, a 28-year-old fisherman from Anchuthengu, was found on Sunday (August 2).
He'd gone missing when his boat capsized in strong currents at the Muthalapozhi estuary on July 31.
Freemon was discovered nearly 23km away at Kannanthura, bringing some closure to his family and community.
Joint agencies continue search amid protests
Freemon's recovery came thanks to a joint effort by the Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Police, and Marine Enforcement Wing.
Meanwhile, protests broke out as locals accused authorities of delaying rescue operations.
The search continues for three more fishermen, Shijin, Antony, and John, with help from the Indian Navy's Garuda helicopter.
Out of six who set sail that day, only two managed to swim to safety.