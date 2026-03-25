Ancient city discovered beneath Puri, possibly connected to the sea
Big news from Puri, India: a recent ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey by IIT Gandhinagar has uncovered signs of an ancient city hidden underground.
There might even be a secret tunnel connecting the famous Shree Jagannath Temple to the sea.
This all started after artifacts from the Ganga dynasty popped up during temple renovation work, making researchers curious about what else lies beneath the city.
43 heritage sites found
The survey revealed 43 heritage spots, including places like Emar Math and Nrusingha Temple, along with pottery, and metal objects that hint at a lively civilization once thriving here.
Since earlier digs damaged some artifacts, experts now stress using careful scientific methods to protect these newly discovered treasures.
The findings have sparked fresh interest in preserving Puri's underground history for future generations.