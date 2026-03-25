Ancient city discovered beneath Puri, possibly connected to the sea India Mar 25, 2026

Big news from Puri, India: a recent ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey by IIT Gandhinagar has uncovered signs of an ancient city hidden underground.

There might even be a secret tunnel connecting the famous Shree Jagannath Temple to the sea.

This all started after artifacts from the Ganga dynasty popped up during temple renovation work, making researchers curious about what else lies beneath the city.