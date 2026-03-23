Ancient city found under Puri; secret tunnel to Jagannath Temple India Mar 23, 2026

Scientists just uncovered an ancient city hidden beneath Puri, Odisha, thanks to ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology.

The scan also found what looks like a secret tunnel connecting the iconic 12th-century Jagannath Temple to the sea.

This all started when workers stumbled on lion sculptures believed to date back to the Ganga dynasty during the Srimandir Parikrama Project.