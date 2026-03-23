Ancient city found under Puri; secret tunnel to Jagannath Temple
Scientists just uncovered an ancient city hidden beneath Puri, Odisha, thanks to ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology.
The scan also found what looks like a secret tunnel connecting the iconic 12th-century Jagannath Temple to the sea.
This all started when workers stumbled on lion sculptures believed to date back to the Ganga dynasty during the Srimandir Parikrama Project.
GPR survey reveals buried pottery, metal objects
The GPR survey spotted about 43 possible heritage sites stretching beyond the main temple area, reaching places like Emar Math and Nrusingha Temple.
The GPR scans revealed buried pottery, metal objects, and everyday artifacts, suggesting a once-thriving settlement beneath the modern town.
And last year, INTACH discovered a 1,400-year-old temple near Pipili while exploring this historic region.