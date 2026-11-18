Andaman and Nicobar Islands to overhaul prison rules toward rehabilitation
Big change coming to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands: they are replacing 132-year-old prison rules (the Prisons Act of 1894) with a new policy that is all about helping inmates turn their lives around.
The fresh regulation, set for 2026, will swap out harsh colonial-era laws for an approach centered on rehabilitation, education, and better health care inside prisons.
Open prisons and skills training
Instead of just locking people up, the new rules introduce open and semi-open prisons where inmates can learn job skills and get an education.
Security is getting a tech upgrade too: think closed-circuit television cameras and biometric systems.
There are also strong steps against caste discrimination and more support for women's health needs.
Overall, it is about making prisons safer, fairer, and focused on giving people a real second chance.