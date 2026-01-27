Andhra bus driver's last act: saves 18 passengers, loses his life

Passengers tried to help, but it was too late

After stopping the bus, Nagaraju walked to a nearby clinic but collapsed there.

Passengers shifted him in an auto-rickshaw to a private hospital, and when doctors were unavailable there he was immediately moved to the Choutuppal Government Hospital, but doctors confirmed he had passed away.

"He was a hero in his final moments. He could have tried to drive the bus to a nearby hospital to get help for himself quickly but he did not put passengers' lives at risk. He made sure we were all safe before he gave in to the pain," said a passenger.