Andhra bus driver's last act: saves 18 passengers, loses his life
A 39-year-old APSRTC driver, Katrapu Nagaraju, suffered a heart attack while driving from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.
Even in pain, he managed to pull the bus safely to the roadside, making sure all 18 passengers were out of harm's way before seeking help for himself.
Passengers tried to help, but it was too late
After stopping the bus, Nagaraju walked to a nearby clinic but collapsed there.
Passengers shifted him in an auto-rickshaw to a private hospital, and when doctors were unavailable there he was immediately moved to the Choutuppal Government Hospital, but doctors confirmed he had passed away.
"He was a hero in his final moments. He could have tried to drive the bus to a nearby hospital to get help for himself quickly but he did not put passengers' lives at risk. He made sure we were all safe before he gave in to the pain," said a passenger.
Bigger picture: tough times for drivers
Nagaraju leaves behind his wife and two young kids.
His story highlights how hard public transport drivers have it—five RTC drivers have died of heart attacks on duty in just six months.
With retirements and slow hiring making things worse, the pressure on those still driving is only growing.