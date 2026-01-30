England seal victory in 1st T20I versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DLS method) in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series on Friday. In a rain-hit contest, the game was reduced to 17 overs a side. Sri Lanka scored 133/10 in 16.2 overs. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran claimed three-fers. In response, England were 125/4 after 15 overs when rain played spoilsport. England won being ahead on DLS.
Summary
Summary of the contest
Sri Lanka were reduced to 76/2 when Pathum Nissanka fell. England gained control thereafter as the hosts collapsed. Sri Lanka were 98/6 in the 12th over. Dasun Shanaka's 16-ball 20 helped Sri Lanka score 133. Curran (3/38) and Rashid (3/19) did the damage. In response, Phil Salt scored 46 with Tom Banton hammering a 15-ball 29. Eshan Malinga claimed 2/24 from 2 overs.