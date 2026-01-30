England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DLS method) in the 1st T20I (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

England seal victory in 1st T20I versus Sri Lanka: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:58 pm Jan 30, 202611:58 pm

England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DLS method) in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series on Friday. In a rain-hit contest, the game was reduced to 17 overs a side. Sri Lanka scored 133/10 in 16.2 overs. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran claimed three-fers. In response, England were 125/4 after 15 overs when rain played spoilsport. England won being ahead on DLS.