Andhra CM Naidu seeks ₹4,563 cr for Arnab aid
India
After cyclones Arnab and Murasu hit Andhra Pradesh hard, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reached out to the central government for ₹4,563 crore in emergency aid for Cyclone Arnab.
The storms caused major damage, especially to farms, roads, and power lines, leaving many communities struggling.
Naidu lists relief needs, PM praises
Naidu's letter breaks down the urgent needs: ₹4,563 crore for immediate relief.
He highlighted how extensive losses to farmers were caused and roads are now damaged.
PM Modi checked in with Naidu about the situation and praised Mr. Naidu for remaining alert and ensuring that the difficulties caused by the storms were addressed effectively.