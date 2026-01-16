'Andhra Jallikattu' draws crowds in Tirupati India Jan 16, 2026

Pasuvula Panduga, better known as "Andhra Jallikattu," just brought hundreds together in Pullaiahgaripalle village, Tirupati.

The event moved locations this year after a local tragedy, but the spirit stayed strong.

Held on the third day of Sankranti, it's all about celebrating the deep bond between farmers and their cattle—a tradition that's been going for generations.