'Andhra Jallikattu' draws crowds in Tirupati
Pasuvula Panduga, better known as "Andhra Jallikattu," just brought hundreds together in Pullaiahgaripalle village, Tirupati.
The event moved locations this year after a local tragedy, but the spirit stayed strong.
Held on the third day of Sankranti, it's all about celebrating the deep bond between farmers and their cattle—a tradition that's been going for generations.
Bulls, culture, and community vibes
Young men raced after brightly decorated bulls—organizers said the event would be held without betting or prize money.
Organizers said it was purely a cultural celebration and a mark of gratitude to livestock.
Even with a few minor injuries, organizers said precautions were taken to keep things safe and festive.
More than just a race
Across nearby towns like Kuppam and Palamaner, farmers cleaned up cattlesheds, worshiped their animals, and paraded them with flowers.
Private dairies even gave early payments to support local families before the festival.
Bull races will keep rolling until mid-February—showing how much these villages value their unique agrarian roots and respect for livestock.