Andhra ministers get Maoist threat letters, families warned of harm
Four Andhra Pradesh ministers—including Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh—received threatening letters in the mail, warning harm to their families and sent in the name of Maoists.
A similar warning and a phone number appeared in each letter, which also went to Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra, and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.
Ministers' security beefed up
After one letter reached Durgesh's office, his secretary filed a police complaint. Officers are now tracing the source, checking handwriting and investigating the phone number.
Security for ministers has been stepped up. Interestingly, Durgesh isn't convinced these are real Maoist threats—he pointed out that "the tone and style did not resemble typical Maoist communication" typical Maoist messages and wondered why he'd be targeted at all.
Police are also looking into whether someone used the Maoist name just to stir panic during Assembly sessions.