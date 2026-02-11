Andhra ministers get Maoist threat letters, families warned of harm

Ministers' security beefed up

After one letter reached Durgesh's office, his secretary filed a police complaint. Officers are now tracing the source, checking handwriting and investigating the phone number.

Security for ministers has been stepped up. Interestingly, Durgesh isn't convinced these are real Maoist threats—he pointed out that "the tone and style did not resemble typical Maoist communication" typical Maoist messages and wondered why he'd be targeted at all.

Police are also looking into whether someone used the Maoist name just to stir panic during Assembly sessions.