Andhra MLA delivers groceries as Swiggy agent to highlight gig workers' woes
India
Bode Prasad, an MLA from Andhra Pradesh, put on a Swiggy Instamart uniform and spent over three hours delivering groceries himself.
He wanted to see firsthand what gig workers go through, riding around his constituency, chatting with residents and delivery agents, and completing five real orders.
Why does it matter?
Prasad discovered that delivery workers often struggle without basics like drinking water or restrooms—especially in the summer heat.
He said, "We support their demands for medical and accident-related claims."
A video of the episode was circulating on social media platforms.