Andhra MLA delivers groceries as Swiggy agent to highlight gig workers' woes India Jan 21, 2026

Bode Prasad, an MLA from Andhra Pradesh, put on a Swiggy Instamart uniform and spent over three hours delivering groceries himself.

He wanted to see firsthand what gig workers go through, riding around his constituency, chatting with residents and delivery agents, and completing five real orders.