Andhra Pradesh 1,523 faculty posts draw nearly 190,000 Ph.D. applicants
India
Nearly 190,000 Ph.D. holders are vying for only 1,523 faculty positions at Andhra Pradesh universities, a competition that's pretty intense.
These openings include assistant professors, associate professors, and professors across multiple subjects.
To keep things fair, assistant professor hopefuls will take a written test, while those applying for higher posts will face interviews.
State portal supports 10,060 vacancies pledge
Applications are being handled through a transparent online system that updates candidates on every stage.
This recruitment is part of the state's promise to fill 10,060 vacancies within a year, a commitment made in the 2024 election manifesto, with more job notifications expected soon in other fields like engineering and education.