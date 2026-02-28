Andhra Pradesh: 20 dead in Vetlapalem firecracker factory blast India Feb 28, 2026

A tragic explosion at the Surya Sri FireWorks factory in Vetlapalem, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, February 28, 2026 left at least 20 people dead and several injured.

The blast happened around 2pm when a chemical drum caught fire as about 30 workers were mixing explosives.

The shockwave was so intense it was heard five kilometers away and even cracked the slab of a nearby school.