Andhra Pradesh: 20 dead in Vetlapalem firecracker factory blast
A tragic explosion at the Surya Sri FireWorks factory in Vetlapalem, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, February 28, 2026 left at least 20 people dead and several injured.
The blast happened around 2pm when a chemical drum caught fire as about 30 workers were mixing explosives.
The shockwave was so intense it was heard five kilometers away and even cracked the slab of a nearby school.
12 victims belonged to SC, 9 were women
Twelve of the victims belonged to Scheduled Castes and nine were women; they had gone there for daily-wage work.
Rescue teams struggled to reach the site because muddy paddy fields blocked fire engines and ambulances, leaving nine people critically injured in hospital.
The factory owner is missing after the incident.
CM suspends officials, PM promises help
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu suspended key officials over the tragedy, announced ₹20 lakh compensation for each victim's family, plus free education and housing support for their kids.
PM Modi also shared his condolences and promised additional financial help.
Police are now investigating claims that the factory was producing more than its license allowed.