Andhra Pradesh: 3 youngsters killed, 25 injured in bus collision India Aug 15, 2025

In the early hours of Friday, a collision between two private busses on the highway near Allagadda, Andhra Pradesh, left three young people dead and 25 others hurt.

The accident happened when one bus braked suddenly while overtaking, causing a rear-end crash.

The victims have been identified as Battula Venkata Sai (22) from Rajamahendravaram, K Raju (25) from Anakapalli, and Ananta Gautam (23) from Hyderabad.