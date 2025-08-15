Next Article
'Mission Sudarshan Chakra': PM Modi pushes for indigenous defense tech
On Independence Day 2025, PM Modi announced "Mission Sudarshan Chakra," a push for homegrown defense tech as tensions with Pakistan rise.
The mission's big goals: build an Indian-made missile defense shield and develop jet engines locally, all while aiming to modernize the military by 2035.
Defense production and exports at all-time high
India's defense production hit a record ₹1.5 lakh crore this year—up 18% from last year—thanks to more local manufacturing.
Defense exports also reached an all-time high of ₹23,622 crore, with a government target to more than double that by 2029, reaching ₹50,000 crore.
Despite ongoing challenges like the long-delayed Kaveri engine project, successes such as BrahMos missiles are helping India make its mark globally.