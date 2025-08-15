Operation Sindoor: How India avenged Pahalgam terror attack

Highlights of India's 1st-ever airstrike on foreign soil

This operation wasn't just about military might—it showed off India's growing defense tech, like the Akashteer system stopping drone threats.

India also took strong non-military steps by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and halting border trade.

These moves got support from countries like the US and UK, and even found a mention in PM Modi's Independence Day speech as part of a new strategic approach.