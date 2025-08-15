Next Article
Operation Sindoor: How India avenged Pahalgam terror attack
After the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2024, that killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.
The mission saw Rafale jets carry out precise airstrikes on terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.
Just three days later, with objectives met, a ceasefire was called at Pakistan's request.
Highlights of India's 1st-ever airstrike on foreign soil
This operation wasn't just about military might—it showed off India's growing defense tech, like the Akashteer system stopping drone threats.
India also took strong non-military steps by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and halting border trade.
These moves got support from countries like the US and UK, and even found a mention in PM Modi's Independence Day speech as part of a new strategic approach.