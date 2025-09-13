Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: 4 women killed in lightning strike
Four women lost their lives after being struck by lightning while working in fields in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.
The victims—Devarapalli Sambrajyam and Thanneeru Nagamma from Anaparru, and Dasari Saramma and Dasari Rani from Nambur—were confirmed by local officials.
Lightning hit tree under which women took shelter
The tragedy unfolded when five women took shelter under a tree during a heavy downpour in Nambur village.
Lightning hit the tree, killing two instantly and injuring three others, who were quickly taken to Guntur Government Hospital for treatment.
District Collector Thameem Ansariya A said the administration is supporting the families.
The area has also seen intense rainfall, according to official reports.