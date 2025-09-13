Next Article
Delhi minister's middle ground in firecracker debate
Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa is asking for a middle ground in the firecracker debate this Diwali.
He says banning firecrackers completely would ignore the festival's cultural roots and traditions, but also points out that Delhiites can celebrate in ways that don't harm the environment or public health.
Sirsa appeals SC for solution that respects both culture, clean air
Sirsa has appealed to the Supreme Court for a solution that respects both culture and clean air.
He cautioned that an outright ban might feel unfair or discriminatory to many, echoing recent court concerns about whether clean air should be just for Delhi's elite or everyone.
His message: let's find a way to celebrate responsibly without losing what makes Diwali special.