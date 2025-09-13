Next Article
Pune: IT professional survives billhook attack while waiting for fiancee
Early Thursday morning in Pune, a 33-year-old IT professional was attacked with a billhook while picking up his fiancee from work.
Two men assaulted him outside an IT firm on Airport Road in Viman Nagar, breaking his right hand and injuring his back and head.
Thankfully, he survived because the attackers didn't use the sharp edge.
Suspects were hired by a cab driver
Police quickly used CCTV footage to identify and arrest two 19-year-olds from Hadapsar within six hours.
The suspects were hired by a cab driver who wrongly thought an IT employee was involved with his female friend, but they ended up attacking the wrong person.
Both are now in custody until September 15 as the investigation continues under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.