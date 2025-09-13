Pune: IT professional survives billhook attack while waiting for fiancee

Suspects were hired by a cab driver

Police quickly used CCTV footage to identify and arrest two 19-year-olds from Hadapsar within six hours.

The suspects were hired by a cab driver who wrongly thought an IT employee was involved with his female friend, but they ended up attacking the wrong person.

Both are now in custody until September 15 as the investigation continues under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.