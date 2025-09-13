Next Article
Kerala: KSU protest turns violent after students clash with police
A Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest at Wadakkanchery police station got heated on Saturday after students pushed past barricades, upset over their leaders being handcuffed and masked while taken to court—something even the judiciary criticized.
Police responded with water cannons and tear gas to break up the crowd.
Congress, Youth Congress leaders back KSU
Several KSU leaders, including state president Aloshious Xavier, were arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Xavier called out the police as "overzealous loyalists to the throne" and warned them to "beware of their arrogance," and said protests would continue against the local station chief.
Youth Congress and Congress leaders have backed KSU, demanding accountability from police.