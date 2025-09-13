Kerala: Rare brain infection cases jump to 66 in September
Kerala's Health Department just revised its numbers on amoebic meningoencephalitis—a rare, deadly brain infection—after concerns about underreporting.
Cases have shot up from 18 to 66 since early September 2024, with deaths rising from two to 17.
Most patients are in Kozhikode and Malappuram, and both kids and adults have been affected.
New reporting rules have been introduced
The outbreak is hitting certain districts hard, with 11 people still in hospital care.
The state changed its reporting rules: now, cases are confirmed faster using initial test results instead of waiting for extra lab confirmation.
Delays had happened because some samples degraded during transport, making it tough to get accurate counts before.
These new steps aim for quicker action and better tracking as the situation unfolds.