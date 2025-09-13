Next Article
Milad-un-Nabi tomorrow: Traffic restrictions, diversions in Hyderabad
Heads up, Hyderabad!
On Saturday, September 14, the city will see major traffic restrictions from 8am to 8pm for Milad-un-Nabi, marking Prophet Mohammed's birthday.
Five main procession routes—like Falaknuma to Volta Hotel via Charminar and Mecca Masjid to Haj House—will be busy throughout the day.
What you need to know
Expect diversions or stops at spots like Falaknuma, Charminar, and Nampally T Junction as processions move through.
To dodge congestion, try alternate routes if you're heading out.
If you run into any trouble or emergencies on the road, just call the traffic helpline at 9010203626.
Police are asking everyone to cooperate so things go smoothly for all.