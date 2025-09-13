Can't call it assault if relationship ends badly: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court has quashed a rape case against a pilot, stating that these laws are meant to protect people from force or deception—not when consensual relationships don't work out.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pointed out that the woman continued seeing the man, knowing he was married, for over two years.
Educated woman takes responsibility of choice: Justice Sharma
Justice Sharma wrote, "When an educated woman chooses to continue a relationship with a man despite knowing that he is married, she also takes upon herself the responsibility of that choice."
The court made it clear you can't call it assault just because things ended badly.
Court sets limits on using sexual offense laws
Justice Sharma, in her recent decision, highlights her belief in personal accountability in adult relationships and sets limits on using sexual offense laws in consensual disputes.
Her approach has highlighted importance of balancing preventing misuse
Her approach—focusing on individual responsibility and warning against misusing criminal law after breakups—has highlighted the importance of balancing preventing misuse with still protecting real victims.