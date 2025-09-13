Prayagraj: Flooding from Ganga, Yamuna starts to ease

Concerns over waterborne diseases, crop damage

Life isn't back to normal yet—over 1,100 people from about 260 families are still living in relief camps.

Sludge-filled roads make cleanup tough.

With cremation grounds underwater, some families have had to perform last rites on the streets; local leaders are now calling for permanent raised facilities so this doesn't keep happening.

Relief teams are working round the clock, but there's real worry about waterborne diseases spreading due to poor sanitation in these areas.