Prayagraj: Flooding from Ganga, Yamuna starts to ease
Flooding from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj is starting to ease, with water levels dropping as of Saturday.
Still, 20 city neighborhoods and 10 nearby villages are stuck with waterlogged streets.
The floods have already forced thousands out of their homes statewide and caused major damage to houses and crops, while waterlogging and sludge have disrupted roads.
Concerns over waterborne diseases, crop damage
Life isn't back to normal yet—over 1,100 people from about 260 families are still living in relief camps.
Sludge-filled roads make cleanup tough.
With cremation grounds underwater, some families have had to perform last rites on the streets; local leaders are now calling for permanent raised facilities so this doesn't keep happening.
Relief teams are working round the clock, but there's real worry about waterborne diseases spreading due to poor sanitation in these areas.