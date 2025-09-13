Delhi's Saheli Smart Card: How to apply, benefits

How to apply for the card

If you're a Delhi resident aged 12 or older, you can apply online through the DTC portal.

You'll need Aadhaar, PAN, proof of address, and to pick a partner bank for KYC.

After your details are verified, the card gets delivered right to your home.

Just remember: free rides only apply on DTC and Cluster busses (and if you lose your card, the bank helps with replacement).