Delhi's Saheli Smart Card: How to apply, benefits
Delhi is rolling out the 'Saheli Smart Card' soon, giving women and transgender people free rides on DTC and Cluster busses.
This card, part of the Pink Card scheme, swaps out paper tickets for a more secure card with your name and photo—making travel more seamless and secure.
How to apply for the card
If you're a Delhi resident aged 12 or older, you can apply online through the DTC portal.
You'll need Aadhaar, PAN, proof of address, and to pick a partner bank for KYC.
After your details are verified, the card gets delivered right to your home.
Just remember: free rides only apply on DTC and Cluster busses (and if you lose your card, the bank helps with replacement).