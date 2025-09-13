Next Article
Rain, thunderstorms to lash West Bengal from today: IMD
Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says rain and thunderstorms are on the way from September 13 to 16.
Kolkata, Howrah, and Bardhaman are under yellow alerts for light to moderate rain with some gusty winds (30-40km/h).
Up north, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri have orange alerts for heavier downpours—think 7-20cm of rain.
Stay safe indoors during storms, says IMD
The IMD is warning everyone to stay safe indoors during storms because of lightning risks.
Hilly spots like Darjeeling and Kalimpong could see landslides, while low-lying Jalpaiguri might get waterlogged.
This weather is thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal—so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out!