Noida hotel fire: Staff control blaze before firefighters arrive
A fire broke out on the rooftop of Belmont Hotel in Noida Sector 37 this Saturday after a generator installed on the rooftop caught fire, filling the place with smoke and causing some panic.
Thankfully, hotel staff acted fast—using their own fire safety gear to control the situation before firefighters even got there.
Cause of fire being investigated
No one was hurt, and the fire department gave a shoutout to the hotel team for stopping things from getting worse.
Officials are now checking what caused the fire and reminding all businesses to regularly inspect equipment like generators so this kind of scare doesn't happen again.