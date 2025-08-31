Andhra Pradesh: 40% urea shortage puts Kharif crops at risk

Farmers urge government to step in

The state government is trying to spread out whatever urea they get by distributing it district-wise; for example, 300 tons were just sent to one area, with more on the way through Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.

Even though there's nano urea around, most farmers still trust solid urea for better results.

The fertilizer is sold at a subsidized price to keep it affordable.

Farmers are now urging the government to step in quickly so their crops don't suffer lasting damage this season.