Andhra Pradesh: 40% urea shortage puts Kharif crops at risk
Farmers across Andhra Pradesh are struggling with a 40% shortage of urea right in the middle of the crucial Kharif season, putting about 31 lakh hectares of crops in jeopardy.
Long lines at fertilizer shops have become common in districts like Srikakulam, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, and Kurnool.
Farmers' union leaders say recent floods and heavy rains have disrupted transportation and limited how much urea is available.
Farmers urge government to step in
The state government is trying to spread out whatever urea they get by distributing it district-wise; for example, 300 tons were just sent to one area, with more on the way through Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.
Even though there's nano urea around, most farmers still trust solid urea for better results.
The fertilizer is sold at a subsidized price to keep it affordable.
Farmers are now urging the government to step in quickly so their crops don't suffer lasting damage this season.