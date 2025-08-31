Onam in Kerala: Festival shopping slows down due to rains

From flowers to cars, everything is on hold

With flower prices rising and many institutions delaying their usual floral displays, vendors are struggling to keep up.

Garment sellers report quiet stores too, though some business continues through corporate gifts and family buys in covered markets.

Meanwhile, folks are holding off on buying gadgets and appliances because of possible GST changes—except for premium washing machines, which are still moving steadily.

Car sales haven't dropped much either; hybrids remain popular even as buyers wait to see what happens with GST rates.