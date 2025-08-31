Next Article
Bihar's Seemanchal region races against time to update voter lists
With the September 1 deadline for updating Bihar's voter rolls just hours away, Seemanchal is struggling to keep up.
Residents—many from the local Muslim community—must submit one of 11 approved IDs (but not Aadhaar or ration cards) to get on the list, and that's causing a paperwork crunch.
Over 3.2L applications in just Kishanganj
In the first two weeks of July, Kishanganj saw over 3.2 lakh applications for residential certificates, showing just how many people are racing to qualify.
In Jokihat, more than 50,000 domicile requests are still pending.
Slow processing and issues like mismatched names or aliases are making things even tougher for officials and could mean many eligible voters miss out this election season.