Bihar's Seemanchal region races against time to update voter lists

Over 3.2L applications in just Kishanganj

In the first two weeks of July, Kishanganj saw over 3.2 lakh applications for residential certificates, showing just how many people are racing to qualify.

In Jokihat, more than 50,000 domicile requests are still pending.

Slow processing and issues like mismatched names or aliases are making things even tougher for officials and could mean many eligible voters miss out this election season.